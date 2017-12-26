CT stores prepare for holiday returns

Since the gifts have been exchanged and presents have been unwrapped, many Connecticut residents are heading to the stores or returning items in the hopes of getting a full refund or getting something else they’d like.

The vast majority of retailers were closed on Christmas day and many people were scrambling to pick up last minute items Christmas Eve. Stores will be back open Tuesday including Kohl's in Manchester, which opened at 7 a.m.

Channel 3 took a closer look at return policies for some of the four major retailers.

Items shipped by Amazon between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 can be returned until the end of January for a full refund. But, the return policies of third-party sellers can vary. Consumers are advised to consult the returns and refunds section for more information. Items can be returned to best buy until Jan. 14, but rewards members have more time.

When it comes to Target, returns for electronics have been extended. Generally, all electronics and entertainment items can be returned or exchanged within 30 days. For items purchased in November until Christmas that return period begins Tuesday.

Lastly, Walmart said return policies won’t start until Tuesday either — giving you plenty of time to make an exchange or get a refund.

