While Cold, it will get COLDER!

TODAY...

After starting the day with temperatures in the teens and 20s with scattered cloud cover, highs will only be in the 20s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Additionally, with a westerly breeze it will feel more like the teens much of the day.

THE REST OF THE WEEK…

It only gets colder as an Arctic air mass pivots into New England through the remainder of this Holiday week. Wednesday and Thursday will be quite cold with morning lows in the single digits… then afternoon highs will only range from 15 to 20, despite a lot of sunshine.

It now appears that we’ll end the last week of the year on a tranquil, but cold note (again, highs only near 20).

THE LAST WEEKEND OF 2017…

There is uncertainty pertaining to the development and track of a potential coastal storm Saturday into Sunday. As of now, we may have some snow to contend with over the first half of the weekend. Regardless, it will still be quite cold with temperatures running well below average.

THE START OF 2018…

The deep freeze continues as we head into January. Get this… Monday (Christmas) high temperatures were above freezing, that was likely the last time for highs to be above 32… until after the start of the new year. This prolonged period of sub-freezing weather could last over a week. The last time we had a stretch longer than a week of temperatures below 32 was back in February of 2014 when we had 9 days in a row (this one could be worse if our forecast verifies, with the magnitude of the cold).

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

