Price of gas drops in Hartford County

The average price of gas has fallen in Connecticut over the past week, according to a recent study.

The average price of gasoline dropped in Connecticut including in Hartford County by 4 cents, according to a daily study by GasBuddy. The average price of gas is $2.55 in Hartford while the average price in Waterbury is $2.59 and overall in Connecticut is $2.63.

The price of gas in Hartford County was 17.4 cents higher than the same time last year. The average price was 12.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

Gas buddy released the price of gas in Hartford County over the past five years:

$2.37/g in 2016

$2.09/g in 2015

$2.66/g in 2014

$3.63/g in 2013

$3.59/g in 2012

While the Connecticut price has gone down, the national average of gasoline has increased. However, the national average price of gasoline is 14.9 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

"The Great Lakes has seen a flurry of gas price increases over the last week as several refinery issues have surfaces, pulling the national average up nearly single-handedly," Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement on Tuesday. "Without such ill-timed disruptions, we'd see a plentiful portion of falling pump prices, but now, the bitter taste of rising prices during the holiday lingers for many. But with the New Year set to roll in accompanied by a strong cold front, I'd expect gasoline demand to weaken, thus softening the outlook for gas prices in the weeks ahead and eventually delivering lower gas prices. Offering a brief glimpse into 2018: motorists won't be loving what they see, but the devil's in the details."

For more information and live fuel price averages, click here.

