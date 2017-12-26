Price of gas drops in Hartford County

A serious three-car crash closed Route 8 in Harwinton on Monday evening.More >
A serious three-car crash closed Route 8 in Harwinton on Monday evening.More >
The Norris family was tragically torn apart when Carri Norris, the matriarch of the family died after prematurely giving birth to another child on Wednesday.More >
The Norris family was tragically torn apart when Carri Norris, the matriarch of the family died after prematurely giving birth to another child on Wednesday.More >
Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Windsor on Tuesday morning.More >
Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Windsor on Tuesday morning.More >
It was a white Christmas for many towns in Connecticut. The snow started late Christmas Eve, and lasted until about midday today. Many communities received, as expected, between 2 and 5 inches of snow across interior CT with a coating to an inch coastal/southeast CT.More >
It was a white Christmas for many towns in Connecticut. The snow started late Christmas Eve, and lasted until about midday today. Many communities received, as expected, between 2 and 5 inches of snow across interior CT with a coating to an inch coastal/southeast CT.More >
The Hartford PD said they responded to an incident at a laundromat where a man stole a car with an infant in the back seat.More >
The Hartford PD said they responded to an incident at a laundromat where a man stole a car with an infant in the back seat.More >
Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the hit 1965 film, "The Sound of Music," has died.More >
Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the hit 1965 film, "The Sound of Music," has died.More >
A woman was arrested after police said she punched another female and stabbed a man in the chest at a home in Stratford on Christmas Eve night.More >
A woman was arrested after police said she punched another female and stabbed a man in the chest at a home in Stratford on Christmas Eve night.More >
Hundreds of people in Windsor were without power for several hours on Christmas after an equipment issued followed by downed lines.More >
Hundreds of people in Windsor were without power for several hours on Christmas after an equipment issued followed by downed lines.More >
A 44-year-old man is charged with killing a supermarket employee in front of stunned shoppers just days before ChristmasMore >
A 44-year-old man is charged with killing a supermarket employee in front of stunned shoppers just days before ChristmasMore >