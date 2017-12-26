Police searching for person who burglarized restaurant in Naugatuck

The Naugatuck Police Department released this photo of a burglary suspect.

Police are asking for the public's help locating a person accused of burglarizing a restaurant in Naugatuck on Christmas Eve morning.

The Station Restaurant on Water Street was burglarized early Saturday morning.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the Naugatuck Police Department confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

