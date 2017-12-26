Bitter cold temperatures expected this week

While it's cold in Connecticut on Tuesday, residents should expect to be dealing with bitterly cold temperatures this week.

Temperatures are expected to be in the teens and 20s on Tuesday. Even with a mostly sunny sky, the high temperatures will be in the 20s.

"Additionally, with a westerly breeze, it will feel more like the teens much of the day," Channel 3 Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.

However, the weather is going to get colder this week, according to Dixon.

"It only gets colder as an Arctic air mass pivots into New England through the remainder of this Holiday week. Wednesday and Thursday will be quite cold with morning lows in the single digits," Dixon said.

Dixon added that even though there will be lots of sunshine, afternoon highs will only range from 15 to 20.

However, the week does appear to be storm-free.

"It now appears that we’ll end the last week of the year on a tranquil, but cold note (again, highs only near 20)," Dixon said.

To read the full Technical Discussion, click here.

