Bitterly cold temps stick around this week

Cold temperatures are sticking around this week, and whats making it even colder out there are the wind chills.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said temperatures will be in the 20s on Tuesday, even with a mostly sunny sky.

"Additionally, with a westerly breeze, it will feel more like the teens much of the day," Dixon said.

However, the weather is going to get colder this week, according to Dixon.

On Tuesday, Gov. Dannel Malloy activated the state's Severe Weather Protocol, which will remain in effect until Jan. 2.

“With bitter cold temperatures expected over the next couple of days, we must all take precautions and continue to protect the most vulnerable among us,” Malloy said in a press release. “If anyone is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 to find the nearest available location. I also encourage local communities to consider opening warming centers or other facilities to assist those in need.”

The protocol directs staff from various state departments to coordinate with 2-1-1 and shelters across the state to make sure people are protected during the bitterly cold stretch.

This includes the following actions:

DESPP’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security activates its WebEOC communications network, an internet-based system that enables local, regional and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions. The system is used to monitor capacity at shelters across the state, enabling 2-1-1 to act as a clearinghouse to assist in finding shelter space for those who need it. Local officials, working through WebEOC, can alert 2-1-1 and the state when they open temporary shelters or warming centers.

DSS, DOH, and DMHAS coordinate with 2-1-1 and the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, along with community-based providers, to provide transportation for people seeking shelter.

For a complete list of shelters and warming centers, click here or call 2-1-1.

"It only gets colder as an Arctic air mass pivots into New England through the remainder of this Holiday week. Wednesday and Thursday will be quite cold with morning lows in the single digits," Dixon said.

Dixon added that even though there will be lots of sunshine, afternoon highs will only range from 15 to 20.

However, the week does appear to be storm-free.

"It now appears that we’ll end the last week of the year on a tranquil, but cold note (again, highs only near 20)," Dixon said.

There's some uncertainty about a possible coastal storm Saturday into Sunday.

"As of now, we may have some snow to contend with over the first half of the weekend. Regardless, it will still be quite cold with temperatures running well below average," Dixon said.

To read the full Technical Discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.