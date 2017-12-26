Wind Chill Advisory issued for parts of CT

Cold temperatures are sticking around this week, and whats making it even colder out there are the wind chills.

While it'll be very cold Tuesday night, the mercury could dip near zero in the normally colder spots.

"Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits, but could occasionally dip below zero, especially in the Litchfield Hills," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

A Wind Chill Advisory was issued for Litchfield and Hartford counties from 7 p.m. on Wednesday to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The arctic air will stick around this week, and even colder weather is on the way.

Wednesday will be sunny, but highs will only be in the teens and low 20s. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits for most of the day.

"The mercury will then plunge to zero to 10 above tomorrow night. Wind chill temperatures will drop below zero as a northwesterly breeze becomes a little stronger," DePrest said.

Thursday is sunny again, but temperatures still stay in the teens across most of the state.

Winds could gust to 30 mph, and wind chill temperatures will hover close to zero.

"We can expect more of the same on Friday, although there may be a few more clouds. Early morning lows will be in the single digits and afternoon highs will range from 15-20. At least the wind won’t be quite as strong," DePrest said.

On Tuesday, Gov. Dannel Malloy activated the state's Severe Weather Protocol, which will remain in effect until Jan. 2.

“With bitter cold temperatures expected over the next couple of days, we must all take precautions and continue to protect the most vulnerable among us,” Malloy said in a press release. “If anyone is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 to find the nearest available location. I also encourage local communities to consider opening warming centers or other facilities to assist those in need.”

The protocol directs staff from various state departments to coordinate with 2-1-1 and shelters across the state to make sure people are protected during the bitterly cold stretch.

This includes the following actions:

DESPP’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security activates its WebEOC communications network, an internet-based system that enables local, regional and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions. The system is used to monitor capacity at shelters across the state, enabling 2-1-1 to act as a clearinghouse to assist in finding shelter space for those who need it. Local officials, working through WebEOC, can alert 2-1-1 and the state when they open temporary shelters or warming centers.

DSS, DOH, and DMHAS coordinate with 2-1-1 and the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, along with community-based providers, to provide transportation for people seeking shelter.

For a complete list of shelters and warming centers, click here or call 2-1-1.

There's some uncertainty when it comes to a possible coastal storm on Saturday.

One model keeps the state dry on Saturday, but the European model has some snow predicted.

