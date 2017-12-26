PD: 2 teens arrested for stealing motor vehicle in Hamden

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with stealing a motor vehicle in Hamden on Christmas Eve morning.

Police received an emergency call from Hamden resident who said their vehicle was stolen while it was "warming up" in a driveway on West Helen Street around 10:30 a.m.

A short time later, a police sergeant spotted the stolen vehicle on Wintergreen Avenue and attempted to stop the car. However, the vehicle, which had three teens inside, fled into New Haven.

However, police said in New Haven, the stolen vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in the area of Austen Street. That's when the three occupants fled the vehicle and the area.

The police sergeant arrested one of the occupants and a second occupant was arrested with the assistance of the New Haven Police Department and Southern Connecticut State University Police Department. Police said they were unable to locate the third occupant.

Police said the 15-year-old and 16-year-old were charged with third-degree larceny, criminal trover and interfering with a police officer. One of the teenagers was also charged with engaging a police officer in pursuit.

The two teens will be arraigned at Juvenile Court in New Haven on Jan. 12.

