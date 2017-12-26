PD: Woman arrested two hours after being released from custody

A Woodstock woman was arrested twice in two days this past weekend.

On Friday, police said they were called to a domestic violence incident.

Police said 47-year-old Tina Boutilette was arrested after she allegedly hit a man twice in the face and then shoved him into a car.

She was charged with interfering with an officer and breach of peace and was released on bond.

Prior to being released from custody, police said she had signed a court order of protection.

Just two hours after her release, police said she violated that order.

She was arrested again and is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.