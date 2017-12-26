Police warn residents, businesses about counterfeit bills

Police in East Lyme are warning residents about counterfeit bills that were recently found in town.

According to police, a commercial establishment got multiple fake $20 bills during a two-hour period of time.

Officers are now encouraging both businesses and residents to pay close attention to any cash they receive.

Anyone with information regarding the local counterfeiting of currency should contact the East Lyme Police Department at 860-739-5900.

