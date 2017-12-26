Waterbury teens arrested after stolen car crashes into police cruiser

The five arrested stole this vehicle (Westport Police)

These three, and two juveniles, were arrested on Tuesday morning (Westport Police)

Police in Westport say five teens were arrested after a stolen car crashed into a police cruiser while an officer was looking for the suspects.

Westport police say the officer responded to a neighborhood along Long Island Sound to reports of possible burglary suspects at about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The officer spotted the suspects, who were traveling right at his cruiser.

That's when the car, which was stolen out of Weston, hit the officer's cruiser

The officer went to the hospital briefly but returned to the scene to help catch the suspects.

Authorities say the suspects abandoned the car. Police launched a search operation that included dogs, a drone and a patrol boat.

Dogs found three suspects in the freezing temperatures, and two other people were arrested later in the morning.

Three of the five suspects were identified as 19-year-old Adam Guzman, 19-year-old Julian Jackson, and 18-year-old Rinaldo (Junior) Garcia-Giron.

They are all from Waterbury.

The three are facing first-degree larceny, second-degree criminal trover, assault on a police officer, interfering/resisting arrest, second-degree criminal attempt at burglary, risk of injury to a minor, first-degree conspiracy at larceny, second-degree conspiracy at criminal trover, conspiracy to commit assault on a police officer, reckless driving, and evading responsibly.

Each are being held on a $55,000 bond and are expected to appear in court on Friday.

Two juvenile suspects, a male and female, were also taken into custody and are facing numerous charges.

