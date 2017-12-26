Driver dies after truck crashes into Hampton home

A person was seriously injured after a truck hit a house in Hampton (WFSB)

A person has died after a pick-up truck crashed into a home in Hampton on Tuesday.

Connecticut State Police said it happened on Hartford Turnpike, which is also known as Route 6, a little after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The road was closed until about 4:30 p.m.

LIFE STAR was called to the scene initially for life-threatening injuries, but state police later confirmed the driver had died.

The side of the truck involved had "Asplundh" written on it, which is the name of a tree service company that is used as a contractor for Eversource.

Channel 3 reached out to the company but was told they have no comment.

Neighbors said the home has been vacant since the owner passed away last year.

The identity of the driver and the cause of the crash have not been released.

