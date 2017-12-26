Person dies after truck hits Hampton home

A person was seriously injured after a truck hit a house in Hampton (WFSB)

A person has died after a pick-up truck crashed into a home in Hampton on Tuesday.

Connecticut State Police said it happened on Hartford Turnpike, which is also known as Route 6, a little after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The road is closed at this time.

LIFE STAR was called to the scene.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.