Police identify driver after truck crashes into Hampton home

Connecticut State Police have identified the 32-year-old man who died after a pick-up truck crashed into a home in Hampton on Tuesday afternoon.

New London resident Patrick C. Dunn was driving an 2011 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Hartford Turnpike, which is also known as Route 6, a little after 12:30 p.m. Police said Dunn traveled off the right shoulder and crashed into a home.

LIFE STAR was called to the scene initially for life-threatening injuries, but state police later confirmed that Dunn died at the scene.

Route 6 was closed until about 4:30 p.m.

The side of the truck involved had "Asplundh" written on it, which is the name of a tree service company that is used as a contractor for Eversource. Channel 3 reached out to the company but was told they have no comment.

Neighbors said the home has been vacant since the owner passed away last year. The crash left a "large hole in the foundation" of the home, state police said. Police did not indicate if anyone was in the home at the time of the crash.

