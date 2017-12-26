Police pursuit leads to crash, serious injuries

Crews were called to a crash in New Haven on Tuesday (WFSB)

Emergency crews were called to a crash in New Haven on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of Ella Grasso Boulevard and Derby Avenue.

West Haven police spokesperson Sgt. David Tammaro said that one of the vehicles involved in the crash had fled officers who were trying to conduct a traffic stop.

That vehicle fled north on Ella Grasso Boulevard where it hit a second vehicle at the intersection.

Police said the driver of the car that was struck in the intersection suffered serious injuries. A person in the fleeing vehicle was also injured.

Tammaro said the driver of the fleeing vehicle then ran from the crash scene on foot. Police are still attempting to locate him at this time.

Connecticut State Police said they are assisting in the investigation.

The intersection of Ella Grasso Boulevard and Derby Avenue remains closed at this time as police investigate.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.