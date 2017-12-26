It will get Colder and Windier!

THE WEEK, SO FAR...

The temperature dropped below freezing late in the afternoon on Christmas Day and then only peaked in the 20s yesterday, despite a good deal of sunshine. This is just the beginning of a long duration of temperatures WELL below freezing!

TODAY…

After staring out with temperatures in the teens and single digits, highs will only reach to between 15 and 20 inland and into the lower 20s along the shoreline. While it will be mostly sunny, a breeze will make it feel evening colder (wind chill in the teens/single digits much of the day).

THE REST OF THIS WEEK…

A deep and broad westerly flow aloft will keep the arctic air coming for many days to come. In fact, the coldest weather is still on the way. The mercury then plunge to near or below zero to the single digits tonight. Wind chill values will drop well below zero, likely between -10 and -20 by daybreak Thursday as a northwesterly breeze becomes a little stronger.

Thursday will be bright and sunny, but temperatures will remain in the teens across most of the state. The northwest wind could gust to 30 mph. The wind chill will hover close to zero.

We can expect more of the same on Friday, although there may be a few more clouds and the wind won’t be *as* strong. Early morning lows will be in the single digits (even below zero in the usual colder spots) and afternoon highs will range from 15 to 20 degrees.

THE LAST WEEKEND OF 2017…

There is plenty of uncertainty pertaining to the development and track of a potential coastal storm on Saturday. One guidance model, the GFS, keeps us dry Saturday. However, the European Model has a least some snow even though the center of low pressure passes well offshore. We will keep you updated over the coming days. There is no doubt, the cold weather will remain in place. We are forecasting lows between 5 and 10 degrees Saturday morning and highs in the upper teens and low 20s during the afternoon.

For now, it looks like Sunday, New Year’s Eve Day, will be storm free. However, it’ll be windy and cold with highs only in the lower 20s. Temperatures will likely fall back through the teens New Year’s Eve and the wind chill may be close to zero. That means you will really need to bundle up if you plan to attend First Night activities in Hartford, or wherever your plans may take you for celebrations.

THE START OF 2018…

The deep freeze continues as we head into January. We are forecasting highs in the teens on Monday, New Year’s Day, and highs near 20 on Tuesday. However, we don’t expect any snowy weather. If fact, both days should feature partly to mostly sunny skies.

It is interesting to note this deep freeze is expected to last more than a week! The last time the temperature remained BELOW freezing for a week or more was in February of 2014. That deep freeze lasted 9 days. The longest deep freeze on record lasted 19 days and that was in December 1989! That was the coldest December on record with an average temperature of 18.1 degrees!

Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Bruce DePrest

