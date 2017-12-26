We are only at the beginning of a lengthy deep freeze!

TUESDAY RECAP...

The temperature dropped below freezing late in the afternoon on Christmas Day and the best we could do today was the 20s despite a good deal of sunshine. The high temperature at Bradley International Airport today was 25 degrees. There was a stiff westerly breeze too and that kept wind chill temperatures in the single digits and teens.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

It is going to be a very cold night with lows mostly in the range of 5-15. However, the mercury could dip to near zero in the normally colder locations. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits, but could occasionally dip below zero, especially in the Litchfield Hills. The sky will be clear to partly cloudy.

THE REST OF THIS WEEK…

A deep and broad westerly flow aloft will keep the arctic air coming for many days to come. In fact, the coldest weather is still on the way. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but highs will only range from the teens in the Litchfield Hills to 20-25 along the I-95 corridor. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits most of the day. The mercury will then plunge to zero to 10 above tomorrow night. Wind chill temperatures will drop below zero as a northwesterly breeze becomes a little stronger.

Thursday will be bright and sunny, but temperatures will remain in the teens across most of the state. The northwest wind could gust to 30 mph. Wind chill temperatures will hover close to zero.

We can expect more of the same on Friday, although there may be a few more clouds. Early morning lows will be in the single digits and afternoon highs will range from 15-20. At least the wind won’t be quite as strong.

THE LAST WEEKEND OF 2017…

There is plenty of uncertainty pertaining to the development and track of a potential coastal storm on Saturday. One guidance model, the GFS, keeps us dry Saturday. However, the European Model has a least some snow even though the center of low pressure passes well offshore. We will keep you updated over the coming days. There is no doubt, the cold weather will remain in place. We are forecasting lows 5-10 Saturday morning and highs in the upper teens and low 20s during the afternoon.

For now, it looks like Sunday, New Year’s Eve Day, will be storm free. However, it’ll be windy and cold with highs only in the lower 20s. Temperatures will likely fall back through the teens New Year’s Eve and wind chills may be close to zero. That means you will really need to bundle up if you plan to attend First Night activities in Hartford.

THE START OF 2018…

The deep freeze continues as we head into January. We are forecasting highs in the teens on Monday, New Year’s Day, and highs near 20 on Tuesday. However, we don’t expect any snowy weather. If fact, both days should feature partly to mostly sunny skies.

It is interesting to note this deep freeze is expected to last more than a week! The last time the temperature remained BELOW freezing for a week or more was in February of 2014. That deep freeze lasted 9 days. The longest deep freeze on record lasted 19 days and that was in December 1989! That was the coldest December on record with an average temperature of 18.1 degrees!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”