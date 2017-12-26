PD: 14-year-old accused of sexual assault - WFSB 3 Connecticut

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -

Hamden police said a 14-year-old is facing charges, accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old.

The sexual assault was reported in August.

Police their investigation led to the arrest of the juvenile.

The 14-year-old was charged with first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

