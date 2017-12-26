PD: 14-year-old accused of sexual assault

Police in Westport say five teens were arrested after a stolen car crashed into a police cruiser while an officer was looking for the suspects.More >
Two people were seriously injured in a crash that closed Route 8 in Harwinton on Monday.More >
A person has died after a pick-up truck crashed into a home in Hampton on Tuesday.More >
The Norris family was tragically torn apart when Carri Norris, the matriarch of the family died after prematurely giving birth to another child on Wednesday.More >
Store closing announcements more than tripled to about 7,000, which is a record, according to Fung Global Retail and Technology, a retail think tank.More >
A California woman's Christmas Eve surprise for her mother is going viral on Twitter.More >
It's been a rough year for Jamie Lynn Spears, but she's ending it on a high note. The singer/songwriter and younger sister of pop star Britney Spears has announced she is expecting.More >
A husband and wife were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Windsor on Tuesday morning.More >
Emergency crews were called to a crash in New Haven on Tuesday afternoon, that was the result of a police pursuit.More >
