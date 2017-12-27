Doctors warn residents to layer as deep freeze hits CT

Dr. Steven Wolf warned everyone that this cold snap will go beyond normal winter weather. (WFSB)

While New England residents told Channel 3 that they’re used to the cold, medical experts said they are hoping everyone uses common sense to stay safe.

Until next week, Connecticut residents will all have to deal with arctic air.

"The cold sometimes it gets a little unbearable but you know we're used to it by now,” Dr. Steven Wolf, who is the emergency medicine chair at Saint Francis Hospital, said.

Wolf warned everyone that this cold snap will go beyond normal winter weather. These conditions aren't just uncomfortable and they can be deadly.

"Both young and old are much more susceptible to the weather, the heat the cold,” Wolf said.

Wolf said people who get caught in the elements unexpectedly like when their car breaks down or their heater breaks can find trouble so always make sure you plenty of warm clothes nearby.

"The secret is really layering and keeping as much covered as you can including as much of your face as possible,” Wolf said.

Taylor LaFontaine takes layering seriously and said he feels like the one positive about this weather is the opportunity for winter fashion. But, he added he will do whatever it takes to stay safe.

"You gotta bring out your nice hats,” LaFontaine said. “You gotta bring out everything."

You can always check the weather forecast with the Channel 3 app. For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.