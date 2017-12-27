Gov. Malloy to announce transit grants

Gov. Dannel Malloy will continue to push his agenda to upgrade transportation and create jobs across the state.
Malloy will be in New Britain on Wednesday morning to discuss a series of grants to communities that will be investing in transit-oriented projects.
The announcement will be at the downtown CTfastrak station on Main Street at 10:30 a.m.
