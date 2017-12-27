Wind Chill Advisory issued for parts of CT as deep freeze continues

Due to a brutal combination of cold and wind in the forecast for CT, Channel 3 declared Wednesday an Early Warning Weather Day.

"It is a brutal combination of cold and wind that is on the way in less than 24 hours," Channel 3 Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.

A Wind Chill Advisory was issued for Litchfield and Hartford counties from 7 p.m. on Wednesday to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

"We could see wind chill values 10 to 20 degrees below zero," Dixon said.

Dixon reminded that people to dress in layers.

"We want to remind you to dress up in layers, gloves, the scarves, the hats because you want to cover up as much as possible," Dixon said.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, but highs will only range from the teens in the Litchfield Hills to 20-25 along the Interstate 95 corridor.

"This cold air continues pivoting in our direction," Dixon said. "Really, now that it's arriving, it's going to be sticking around for quite some time. We're talking about 7, 8, 9 days in a row consecutively where we will have temperatures well below freezing."

However, Dixon said Thursday will be even colder.

"In about 24 hours from now, tomorrow morning, wind chill values five to twenty degrees below zero," Dixon said. "So that is a dangerous, brutal combination of cold and wind that is on tap for Connecticut."

On Tuesday, Gov. Dannel Malloy activated the state's Severe Weather Protocol, which will remain in effect until Jan. 2.

“With bitter cold temperatures expected over the next couple of days, we must all take precautions and continue to protect the most vulnerable among us,” Malloy said in a press release. “If anyone is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 to find the nearest available location. I also encourage local communities to consider opening warming centers or other facilities to assist those in need.”

The protocol directs staff from various state departments to coordinate with 2-1-1 and shelters across the state to make sure people are protected during the bitterly cold stretch.

In Hartford, Mayor Luke Bronin provided information about several daytime warming centers all over the city that are open during business hours. The Willie Ware Community Center where was open in the overnight hours. Warming centers provide a warm place to sit and items such as water, food, coats, and hats are available for those in need.

For a complete list of shelters and warming centers, call 2-1-1.

There's some uncertainty when it comes to a possible coastal storm on Saturday. One model keeps the state dry on Saturday, but the European model has some snow predicted.

