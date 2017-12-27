Upstate NY officials oppose plan to burn CT garbage

Elected officials in New York are coming out against a plan by Connecticut to burn more than 100,000 tons (90718 metric tons)of garbage in a Hudson Valley community.

Environmental activists say Connecticut state officials are considering a proposal to send 116,000 tons (105233 metric tons)of garbage from 70 communities to the Lafarge Holcim cement plant in the village of Ravena, on the Hudson River 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Albany.

The initial decision on the proposal by Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is scheduled to be made by Sunday. The proposal came after a Connecticut garbage-burning plant closed.

Several dozen people turned out Wednesday to hear local elected officials from the Albany area and environmental activists discuss what's being done to oppose the garbage-burning plan.

