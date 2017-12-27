CT radio legend Fran Schneidau passes away - WFSB 3 Connecticut

CT radio legend Fran Schneidau passes away

WCBS 880 announced the passing Fran Schneidau. (WFSB file photo) WCBS 880 announced the passing Fran Schneidau. (WFSB file photo)

A Connecticut radio legend recently passed away. 

WCBS 880 announced the passing of its former Connecticut bureau chief Fran Schneidau.

The reporter from New Canaan covered everything from state government to politics to courts for almost 40 years and under seven different Connecticut governors. 

The governor proclaimed Feb. 3., 2017 Fran Schneidau Day in honor of her retirement. 

Schneidau appeared on Face the State on March 4, 2010. She also was apart of the panel for the 2010 Senate debate between Chris Murphy and Linda McMahon.

