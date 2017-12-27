CT radio legend Fran Schneidau passes away

A Connecticut radio legend recently passed away.

WCBS 880 announced the passing of its former Connecticut bureau chief Fran Schneidau.

We're so sad to report the death of Fran Schneidau, the voice of Connecticut on @WCBS880 for 39 years.



On the day of her retirement earlier this year, @GovMalloyOffice declared Feb. 3 "Fran Schneidau Day" in Connecticut. https://t.co/sNmZ4EC6lM — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) December 27, 2017

The reporter from New Canaan covered everything from state government to politics to courts for almost 40 years and under seven different Connecticut governors.

The governor proclaimed Feb. 3., 2017 Fran Schneidau Day in honor of her retirement.

Today is officially Fran Schneidau Day in the State of #CT. We wish the legendary @wcbs880 reporter health and happiness in her retirement! pic.twitter.com/JMMm48Krtr — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) February 3, 2017

Schneidau appeared on Face the State on March 4, 2010. She also was apart of the panel for the 2010 Senate debate between Chris Murphy and Linda McMahon.

So sad to hear @AlexSilverman report the passing of @wcbs880 legend Fran Schneidau. She appeared on Face the State on @WFSBnews including a 2010 Senate debate between @ChrisMurphyCT & @SBALinda I’ll miss her emails about the show and her warmth. What a great lady. pic.twitter.com/SwysjNB3Lm — Dennis House (@DennisHouseTV) December 27, 2017

