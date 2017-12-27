PD: Man shot in his right arm and abdomen area in Hartford

A man is in stable condition after a shooting in Hartford on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers were called to a reported a gunshot victim on Jewell Street around 6:30 p.m. Officers located an unidentified Bloomfield man, who had a single gunshot wound to his right arm and abdomen area.

Police said the man, who "was not cooperative with the officers," was rushed to Hartford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During their investigation, police said the victim tried to drive himself to a hospital in Hartford. That man called family members as he was driving to the hospital.

The vehicle stopped on Jewell Street where officers located him. While searching the vehicle, police said they found narcotics.

There was no ShotSpotter activation and police said they were unable to locate the exact shooting location.

The Hartford Police Department Major Crimes Division is investigating the incident. The man's vehicle was towed by police and placed on hold.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.