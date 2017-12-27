AAA gears up for possible record-breaking call volume

AAA explained the items you need in your car emergency kit. (AAA)

With these bitter cold temperatures, AAA is gearing up for what could be a record-breaking call volume over the next week.

They responded to more than 1,200 calls on Tuesday and those calls only keep coming in. Channel 3 tagged along to one of those calls and found out what drivers need to know to keep their cars running smoothly.

When Ronald Rund's car didn't start up on Wednesday morning, he said he knew he had to call AAA for assistance.

"I'm going to grab my tools and we'll run a quick battery test to make sure it's alright,” Edgardo Rivera with AAA said.

Turns out, his car's battery, which is only a few years old, needed to be replaced. That's something Rivera swapped out for him on the spot.

"We just want to emphasize the importance of maintaining the battery,” Rivera said.

Rivera told Channel 3 when cold weather hits, their calls volumes almost triple. He said AAA drivers could be going to anywhere between 15 to 20 calls per day and the majority of those calls are battery-related.

According to AAA, it takes a battery twice as much power to start a car when temperatures drop below freezing. AAA officials said most batteries last three to five years, so any battery more than three years old is at-risk.

"If you notice a slow cranking, kinda hesitation when staring, that's definitely a sign and you want to address the issue before you're stranded,” Rivera said.

In the event you do run into some problems, AAA recommends having a cold weather emergency kit in the car, which has the following items:

a fully-charged cell phone

extra coats

gloves

hats

blankets

a flashlight

shovel

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.