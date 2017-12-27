Crash on I-91 in New Haven causing delays

Crash on I-91 south in New Haven is causing delays (CT DOT)

A crash on I-91 south in New Haven is causing heavy delays.

The crash was reported a little before noon on Wednesday.

Three lanes are closed between exits 4 and 3, however, congestion is being reported between exits 8 and 3.

