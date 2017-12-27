Injuries reported after box truck tips onto side in Branford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Injuries were reported when a box truck tipped onto its side in Branford on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near a railroad bridge on South Montowese Street.

No further details were immediately available.

