Waterbury teacher's union president charged with drunk driving

A Waterbury teacher, who's also head of a teachers' union, is facing drunk driving charges.

Connecticut State police said 49-year-old Kevin Egan was stopped by police on I-84 on Dec. 7.

Egan is president of the Waterbury Teachers Association, according to its website. He is also an elementary school teacher.

Police said he failed a field sobriety test.

Egan was charged with traveling at a slow speed, failure to maintain the proper lane, and operating under the influence of alcohol.

He was released on a $500 bond.

