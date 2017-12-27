DEEP called to diesel spill in Newington

Crews are cleaning up an oil spill in Newington (WFSB)

The Department of Energy and Environmental protection was called to the Newington town garage on Wednesday for an oil spill.

Officials said a CT Tank Works truck was called in to clean up some diesel oil that spilled after an issue with a sub-pump.

The oil spilled, and officials said not all of it went into the catch basins. Some of it spilled into a nearby brook.

Officials said brooms are being placed in the brook to contain the oil.

