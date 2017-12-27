DEEP called to diesel spill in Newington - WFSB 3 Connecticut

DEEP called to diesel spill in Newington

Posted: Updated:
Crews are cleaning up an oil spill in Newington (WFSB) Crews are cleaning up an oil spill in Newington (WFSB)
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

The Department of Energy and Environmental protection was called to the Newington town garage on Wednesday for an oil spill.

Officials said a CT Tank Works truck was called in to clean up some diesel oil that spilled after an issue with a sub-pump.

The oil spilled, and officials said not all of it went into the catch basins. Some of it spilled into a nearby brook.

Officials said brooms are being placed in the brook to contain the oil.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.