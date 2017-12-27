Couple's son identified as person of interest in deadly Griswold fire

Crews worked to put out the flames in Griswold last Wednesday (WFSB)

Matthew Lindquist is wanted in connection to the deadly fire (CT State Police)

A husband and wife were identified as the victims of a deadly house fire in Griswold, and their son is now a person of interest.

The fire happened last Wednesday morning at a home on Kenwood Estates.

The fire claimed the lives of two people, who Connecticut State Police identified as Janet and Kenneth Lindquist. Their cause and manner of death have not been released.

It is believed that a third person, a son named Matt, lived at the home. It is unclear where he is at this time.

Last week, police said they developed a person of interest in the deadly fire. On Thursday, police identified the person of interest as the couple's son, Matthew Lindquist.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call police at 860-896-3235, 860-896-3230, 860-896-3200 or text TIP711 w/info to 274637.

State police said there is no threat to the public or community.

A car fire was also reported at the Glastonbury Luxury Apartments on Nanel Drive in Glastonbury just before 6 a.m. last Wednesday, not long after the house fire broke out.

State police said investigators determined that the two fires were connected. State Police detectives from the CSP Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was also called to this scene.

