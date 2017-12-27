Husband and wife identified as victims in deadly Griswold fire

Crews worked to put out the flames in Griswold last Wednesday (WFSB)

A husband and wife have been identified as the victims of a deadly house fire in Griswold.

The fire happened last Wednesday morning at a home on Kenwood Estates. The fire claimed the lives of two people.

Connecticut State Police have identified the victims as Janet and Kenneth Lindquist. Their cause and manner of death have not been released.

It is believed that a third person, a son named Matt, lived at the home. It is unclear where he is at this time.

Last Thursday, police said they developed a person of interest in the deadly fire. However, investigators said they are withholding that person's name "at this time as detectives follow all leads, evidence and continue to investigate."

State police said there is no threat to the public or community.

A car fire was also reported at the Glastonbury Luxury Apartments on Nanel Drive in Glastonbury just before 6 a.m. last Wednesday, not long after the house fire broke out.

State police said investigators determined that the two fires were connected. State Police detectives from the CSP Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was also called to this scene.

