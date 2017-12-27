A dangerous wind chill, then a snow chance this weekend...

THIS WEEK SO FAR!

The temperature dropped below freezing late in the afternoon on Christmas Day and then only peaked in the 20s Tuesday. Despite unlimited sunshine yesterday, highs only ranged from the middle teens in Litchfield County to the middle 20s along the I-95 corridor. Today will be day #3 of what will likely be at least a 9 day long deep freeze!

WIND CHILL ADVISORY!

The Wind Chill Advisory for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties remains in effect through the course of the morning today. With air temperatures in the single digits and a northwesterly wind sustained 10-20 mph, wind chill values have ranged from 0 to -20.

THURSDAY…

Today will be bright and sunny, but windy and bitterly cold. Highs will only be in the teens across most of the state. However, temperatures may not rise out of the single digits in the Northwest Hills. Wind chill values will remain below zero throughout the day. The brutal northwest wind will gust as high as 30 mph. If our forecast verifies, we are on track to set new records for the “coldest high” temperature for December 28th. The record for the Greater Hartford Area is 18 degrees, set in 1924. The record for Bridgeport is 24 degrees, set in 1960. Both could be shattered by about 5 degrees!

Tonight, will be clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop into the single digits, above and below zero. At least the wind will become lighter as the night progresses.

FRIDAY…

Another cold day, but not quite as cold as today, nor as windy. Temperatures should reach the upper teens and low 20s. There will be more in the way of cloud cover, but we still expect a partly sunny sky.

More clouds will overspread the state Friday night and temperatures will bottom out in the single digits and lower teens.

THE LAST WEEKEND OF 2017…

The weather forecast for Saturday is coming into better focus, with regard to the possibility of snow. As of now, a disturbance moving in the direction of CT from the west could bring scattered snow showers to the state Saturday with the possibility of light accumulations. The ingredients for a substantial coastal storm look to come together too late and too far offshore to have an impact on Southern New England.

Regardless, there is no doubt the cold weather will remain in place throughout the weekend. Highs Saturday will range from 15-25 across the state and lows Saturday night will range from 5-15. Sunday, New Year’s Eve Day, will be mostly sunny, but a strong northwest wind will send wind chills plummeting once again. Highs will be in the upper teens and low 20s, but there is a good chance wind chills will hover close to zero.

Temperatures will likely fall back through the teens New Year’s Eve and the wind chill may drop below zero. That means you will really need to bundle up if you plan on attending First Night activities in Hartford, or wherever your celebratory plans may take you. Overnight lows will be in the single digits, perhaps below zero in the normally colder locations.

THE START OF 2018…

The deep freeze will continue as we head into January, but there is some relief in sight. We are forecasting highs in the teens on Monday (New Year’s Day), and there will be a stiff breeze that could keep the wind chill close to zero. But, at least the sky will be sunny.

Tuesday will start out cold with lows ranging from -5 to +10. However, the Arctic air will moderate in the afternoon and temperatures will likely rise into the 20s. High pressure will keep the sky mainly clear so we should see plenty of sunshine.

By Wednesday, temperatures will likely reach the upper 20s and lower 30s under a partly sunny sky. It’ll feel much better outside even though temperatures will remain below normal. The normal high for early January is 35 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.

It is interesting to note this deep freeze is expected to last more than a week! The last time the temperature remained BELOW freezing for a week or more was in February of 2014. That deep freeze lasted 9 days. The longest deep freeze on record lasted 19 days and that was in December 1989! That was the coldest December on record with an average temperature of 18.1 degrees!

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Bruce DePrest

