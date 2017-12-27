Dangerous Wind Chills tonight and Thursday morning!

THIS WEEK SO FAR!

The temperature dropped below freezing late in the afternoon on Christmas Day and then only peaked in the 20s yesterday. The combination of clear skies, light winds, and snow cover allowed the mercury to dip below zero in parts of the state last night. The low was -10 in Colebrook and -2 at Bradley International Airport. Meanwhile, the low as 18 degrees in Bridgeport and New Haven. Despite unlimited sunshine today, afternoon highs only ranged from the middle teens in Litchfield County to the middle 20s along the I-95 corridor. Wind chills were in the single digits and teens this afternoon.

The worst of the cold weather is yet to come!

WIND CHILL ADVISORY!

The Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties from 7pm this evening through tomorrow morning. As temperatures drop, a northwesterly wind will become stronger tonight. Wind chill temperatures will drop to between zero and -20. On the thermometer, temperatures will be in the single digits and teens this evening. Overnight lows are expected to range from -2 to +10. A storm will slip out to sea far to the south and east of New England tonight, leaving us with cold high pressure and a mainly clear sky.

THURSDAY…

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny, but windy and bitterly cold. Highs will only be in the teens across most of the state. However, temperatures may not rise out of the single digits in the Northwest Hills. Wind chill temperatures will be below zero throughout the day. The brutal northwest wind will gust as high as 30 mph. There is a good chance records will be broken for the coldest high temperature for December 28th. The record for the Greater Hartford Area is 18 degrees, set in 1924. The record for Bridgeport is 24 degrees, set in 1960.

Thursday night will be clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop into the single digits, above and below zero. At least the wind will become lighter as the night progresses.

FRIDAY…

Another cold day, but not quite as cold as tomorrow. Temperatures should reach the upper teens and low 20s and the wind won’t be as strong. There will be more in the way of cloud cover, but we still expect a partly sunny sky.

More clouds will overspread the state Friday night and temperatures will bottom out in the single digits and lower teens.

THE LAST WEEKEND OF 2017…

The weather forecast for Saturday still comes with plenty of uncertainty since the guidance models are still at odds regarding the impact a coastal storm will have on Connecticut. The GFS model keeps us dry Saturday. However, the European Model is still forecasting snow even though the center of low pressure will pass well offshore. For now, we are keeping snow in the forecast for Saturday, but that could change and we will be sure to keep you updated. There is no doubt, the cold weather will remain in place throughout the weekend. Highs Saturday will range from 15-25 across the state and lows Saturday night will range from 5-15. Sunday, New Year’s Eve Day, will be mostly sunny, but a strong northwest wind will send wind chills plummeting once again. Highs will be in the upper teens and low 20s, but there is a good chance wind chills will hover close to zero.

Temperatures will likely fall back through the teens New Year’s Eve and wind chills may drop below zero. That means you will really need to bundle up if you plan on attending First Night activities in Hartford. Overnight lows will be in the single digits, perhaps below zero in the normally colder locations.

THE START OF 2018…

The deep freeze will continue as we head into January, but there is some relief in sight. We are forecasting highs in the teens on Monday, New Year’s Day, and there will be a stiff breeze that could keep wind chills close to zero. At least the sky will be sunny.

Tuesday will start out cold with lows ranging from -5 to +10. However, the arctic air will moderate in the afternoon and temperatures will likely rise into the 20s. High pressure will keep the sky mainly clear so we should see plenty of sunshine.

By Wednesday, temperatures will likely reach the upper 20s and lower 30s under partly sunny skies. It’ll feel much better outside even though temperatures will remain below normal. The normal high for early January is 35 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.

It is interesting to note this deep freeze is expected to last more than a week! The last time the temperature remained BELOW freezing for a week or more was in February of 2014. That deep freeze lasted 9 days. The longest deep freeze on record lasted 19 days and that was in December 1989! That was the coldest December on record with an average temperature of 18.1 degrees!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

