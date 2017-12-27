Shelters are available for the homeless amid frigid temps

The New London Homeless Hospitality Center helps those in need (WFSB)

While people are trying to stay out of the cold, one man on the shoreline has been on the streets for three months.

His setback follows a series of personal changes in his life.

He’s being identified as “Joe,” and he said his situation is like many. Living paycheck to paycheck, and then one day, finding yourself out in the elements.

Last September 57-year-old Joe found himself homeless after his wife left.

At the same time, he said his father and sister passed away, and he slipped into depression.

On Tuesday night, the warming center was packed.

First responders checked the known areas where the homeless camp to make sure they were out of the deadly cold.

Joe said he’s grateful for the homeless hospitality center, but there are others who don’t want to come in from the cold.

“I don’t know, there are people that do it. They’d just rather be outside in a tent. I don’t know how they do, I couldn’t do it,” Joe said.

“We tell everybody who needs to be inside that they could come in. It’s not much, but until there is space in the shelter, at least they’re warm,” said Rev. Cathy Zall, executive director of the New London Homeless Hospitality Center.

For the next few nights and through the winter, the New London Homeless Hospitality Center will be full, providing basic necessities for those out on the streets, like Joe, who works construction when he can, but can’t afford an apartment.

Zall says it’s hard to find a place to live when you have no income.

“There is no income support for them so we have to try to help people and work with them to find a source of income,” Zall said.

Joe says he’s got a couple of leads on new work, and he feels a break coming.

“I’m seeking work. I’ll find work. Yeah, I’m going to be back on top someday,” Joe said.

To learn more about volunteering or helping out the New London Homeless Hospitality Center, click here.

