Crash closes Route 8 in Waterbury

A two-car crash has closed the northbound side of Route 8 in Waterbury on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened between exits 31 and 32 around 8:15 p.m. CT Department of Transportation reported that part of Route 8 was closed for about an hour.

There is no word on injuries at this point.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

