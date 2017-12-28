Malloy won't be requiring early tax payments to be accepted

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said he does not plan to sign an executive order requiring pre-payments of local property taxes. (WFSB file photo)

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy does not plan to sign an executive order requiring pre-payments of local property taxes, a move that would let residents deduct the payment from federal taxes.

Ben Barnes, Malloy's budget director, told municipal leaders Wednesday it's impractical to mandate that municipalities accept pre-payments because communities have not yet set tax rates for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1. Also, he says property tax collection is a local, not a state, matter.

New York's and New Jersey's governors signed orders requiring municipalities to accept pre-paid local taxes before a $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions goes into effect next year.

Some Connecticut communities, such as New Canaan, are accepting early payments of real estate and motor vehicle taxes due Jan. 1.

