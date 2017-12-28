Broadcast icon Lou Adler dies

Broadcast icon Lou Adler died last week after a long illness. (WFSB)

Broadcast icon Lou Adler also passed away in Meriden after a long illness.

Adler died last week after a career in radio that spanned decades.

Adler was an anchor on WCBS Radio.

At one point, a professor at Quinnipiac University. Alder also Headed up Quinnipiac Univ School of Communications and started WQUN Radio.

He was 88-years-old.

