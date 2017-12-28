CT residents warned about dangerous wind chills today

Connecticut residents were warned about bitter cold temperatures when heading out the door on Thursday morning, but also dangerous wind chills.

"Regardless of your location, it is going to be cold and the wind is going to make it feel even worse," Channel 3 Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.

Dixon said there was expected to be "no issues with regards to precipitation" on Thursday. However, cold temperatures will remain.

"Many communities today are starting off in the single digits," Dixon said.

The Wind Chill Advisory was in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties from 7 pm on Wednesday through Thursday morning.

"The wind is northwesterly at 5-15 mph. That is creating wind chill values below zero across much of inland Connecticut," Dixon said.

Dixon said the records that are at risk "are coldest high temperature" and that means Connecticut residents should bundle up on Thursday.

"We encourage you to get the gloves, the scarves, the hats to keep as warm as possible today if you're going to spend any time outdoors," Dixon said.

The cold weather will also affect cars. AAA advised Connecticut drivers to give their vehicles time to warm up before heading out on Thursday morning.

There are also some things you should check to make sure you won't run into any problems once you hit the road.

It's important that you make sure your tires are inflated as tires need more pressure when it is cold. Under-inflated tires are more likely to sustain a blowout or flat.

Drivers should make sure their car batteries are strong. It takes a battery twice as much power to start a car when temperatures drop below freezing. Most batteries last three to five years, so any battery more than three years old is at-risk.

AAA recommends having a cold weather emergency kit in everyone's car. That kit should include things like a fully charged cell phone, a charger, extra clothing and a flashlight.

Experts are also reminding people at home to take some steps to safeguard your home. Space heaters, fireplaces, stoves and more account for the second highest causes of fires across the country.

People should be careful with portable space heaters and keep them 3 feet away from anything combustible.

Experts say no one should use their stove or oven as a heating source because it's ineffective and creates a large fire risk.

Homeowners should make sure your smoke alarms are working and take precautions to prevent frozen pipes such as letting your faucet drip.

Warming centers have been opened for people seeking to get out of the bitter cold. To see a full list of warming centers, click here.

As for Thursday, Dixon said snow is expected to stay south of Connecticut.

"Overnight tonight mainly clear at least initially. As we head toward daybreak tomorrow, clouds start to increase a bit so that may keep temperatures from going as cold as they are this morning because those clouds act a little bit as a blanket," Dixon said.

Dixon said there is "quite a stretch of cold weather" ahead of us.

"This deep freeze could last nine or ten days in duration," Dixon said.

Dixon also said snow is possible this upcoming weekend. There is a chance of snow showers on Saturday with light accumulation possible.

