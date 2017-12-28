Wind chills continue ahead of weekend snow

The state continues to deal with bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills, while looking ahead at the potential for snow this weekend.

On Thursday, residents dealt with the frigid weather.

During the afternoon, temperatures ranged from the single digits to teens along the shoreline.

"Although the wind will gradually diminish tonight, it won’t completely go away. Temperatures will be in the single digits and low teens this evening and the wind chill will be 0 to -15," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Litchfield County until 10 a.m. on Friday.

The deep freeze continues on Friday, but it will be a little better than Thursday.

"The wind won’t be a strong, although there will still be an uncomfortably cold northwesterly breeze," DePrest said.

Highs will range from the middle teens to lower 20s.

Snow is now more likely on Saturday.

As of Thursday afternoon, snow was expected to begin between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday and end around midnight.

"We are not expecting a big storm by any means, but a light accumulation of powdery snow is likely," DePrest said.

Total accumulations are expected to range from a coating to 3 inches of snow.

"The highest amounts will probably occur in Southeastern Connecticut where some totals could reach or exceed 3”," DePrest said.

Bitterly cold winds return for New Year's Eve.

To read the full Technical Discussion, click here.?

The cold weather will also affect cars. AAA advised drivers to give their vehicles time to warm up before heading out on Thursday morning.

There are also some things you should check to make sure you won't run into any problems once you hit the road.

It's important that you make sure your tires are inflated as tires need more pressure when it is cold. Under-inflated tires are more likely to sustain a blowout or flat.

Drivers should make sure their car batteries are strong. It takes a battery twice as much power to start a car when temperatures drop below freezing. Most batteries last three to five years, so any battery more than three years old is at-risk.

AAA recommends having a cold weather emergency kit in everyone's car. That kit should include things like a fully charged cell phone, a charger, extra clothing and a flashlight.

Experts are also reminding people at home to take some steps to safeguard your home. Space heaters, fireplaces, stoves and more account for the second highest causes of fires across the country.

People should be careful with portable space heaters and keep them 3 feet away from anything combustible.

Experts say no one should use their stove or oven as a heating source because it's ineffective and creates a large fire risk.

Homeowners should make sure your smoke alarms are working and take precautions to prevent frozen pipes such as letting your faucet drip.

Warming centers have been opened for people seeking to get out of the bitter cold. To see a full list of warming centers, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.