24 horses dead after fire at Folly Farm in Simsbury

The deputy fire told Channel 3 the fire was concentrated to the barn/stalls where the horses live. None of the horses were able to make it out of the barns. (WFSB)

Dozens of horses have died after a fire at Folly Farm in Simsbury on Thursday morning.. (WFSB)

Twenty four horses have died after a fire at Folly Farm in Simsbury on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The fire broke out around 6:45 a.m., and was concentrated in the barn/stalls where the horses live, on Hartford Road.

None of the horses were able to make it out of the barns, authorities said.

In total, 24 horses died from smoke inhalation, according to a Facebook post from Folly Farm.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the owners of the farm and can be found here.

"There are no words to express our sorrow this morning. The fire department is still investigating the possible cause of the fire in our arena barn however 24 of our beloved horses have passed away due to smoke inhalation. Our hearts are broken. These horses and our clients are our family," Folly Farm posted on its Facebook page on Thursday.

There were no injuries to firefighters or any other people, and the fire marshal is looking into a possible cause.

Horse owners were debriefed by the deputy chief.

“She was amazing, she was beautiful and so sweet," said Andrew Davis, who once worked at the barn and also owned a horse there, Colombiana. “I’m going to miss her a lot. I was planning on visiting her today."

While they prepare for cold weather, the deputy fire chief said it's harder to be prepared for 5-degree weather. The deputy fire told Channel 3 they had plenty of water, but he added the water was freezing on them.

“The water is freezing up and everything was slippery, firefighters did a tremendous job, given the circumstances," said Simsbury Deputy Chief and Fire Marshal Kevin Kowalski.

The Simsbury Fire Department received mutual aide from Avon firefighters. There were 35 firefighters called to the scene.

Route 185 was closed from Nod Road to Bloomfield town line, but the road has since reopened.

