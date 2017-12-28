Police search for man wanted in connection with 2 robberies

CT State Police released this photo of a man wanted in connection with two robberies.

Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect.

Police released surveillance pictures of a man wanted in connection with two burglaries.

According to police, the unidentified man approached someone at the Cloverleaf Gas Station in Killingworth around 5 a.m. on Wednesday and demanded money.

Around 6:25 a.m., that same man went to the Krauszer's Food Store in Durham and also got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

In both situations, there was physical contact between the suspect and victims, however, police said no one was hurt.

Police said the suspect was a man in his 40s and was wearing black gloves and a dark-color knit hat. Police believe that the man was driving a silver sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police at 860-399-2100 or text TIP711. Police said all calls can be kept confidential.

