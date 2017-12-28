Route 85 in Hebron closed after car hits utility pole

Route 85 in Hebron is closed after a car hit a utility pole.

The Department of Transportation said Route 85 is closed between Route 207 and North Pond Road.

Fire officials said a car hit a utility pole in the area of 490 Church St.

The crash caused wires to come down.

