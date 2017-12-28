Man killed in Somers tractor trailer crash

A tractor trailer crashed in Somers on Thursday, closing Route 190 (WFSB)

A Stafford Springs man died in a tractor-trailer crash in Somers on Thursday.

Police said the crash happened in the area of Route 190 (Main Street) near Scully Road.

Route 190 in Somers was expected to be closed for an extended period of time after a tractor-trailer hit a tree.

The driver, who was identified as 42-year-old Chad Mason, was killed in the crash.

It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.

