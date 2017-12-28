Body found at Farmington golf course

Police closed Town Farm Road after a body was found at the golf course (WFSB)

Farmington police are investigating after a man's body was found on a golf course in town on Thursday.

The investigation was happening on Town Farm Road, which had closed the road for a few hours. It has since reopened.

On Thursday afternoon, police said the death appears to be an apparent suicide.

Officers said there is no concern to the public at this time.

Drivers had been asked to seek alternate routes while the road was closed.

