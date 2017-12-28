Local business donates GPS collars after police K9 went missing

Who can forget the moment from last Friday when police K9 Texas was reunited with his state police family.

Well, the long search for him has inspired a local business to do even more to protect the four-legged troopers.

Nearly a week later, K9 Texas and his handler, Trooper Edward Anuszewski are doing well.

“They’re good friends of ours, and we have an attachment to the dogs, and so it was heartbreaking,” said Nicole Cannack, a nutritionist at Thomaston Feed.

For Mark Poveromo, the search for Texas was personal. He owns Thomaston Feed, which has worked closely with Connecticut State Police for years, training handlers and supplying food to the k9 unit.

“You say ‘oh my God,’ how does something like this happen? Why didn’t they have a tracker? I didn’t even think about that initially until Nicole brought it to my attention, and I said we have to do something,” Poveromo said.

He said they have already purchased four $900 GPS collars, and he says after posting what they were doing on Facebook, donations have been rolling in.

“We know that heart and soul, blood, sweat, tears that these handlers put into their dogs, into the program, and we felt that this is a way to really just bring it to the next level,” Cannack said.

“You don’t have to be a dog owner to want to contribute and help out. We would love to have people come down and just donate whatever they can afford,” Poveromo said.

The search for Texas began last Wednesday after he took off during a search, where volunteers turned up in droves.

He was found safe Friday morning, and the reunion captured our hearts and the team at Thomaston Feed.

“I just love dogs and anything I can do for them, I’m going to do,” Poveromo said.

So far, they have raised $1,000.

If you are interested in helping, you can drop off donations at any of their four locations in Thomaston, Cheshire, Brookfield and Stratford.

