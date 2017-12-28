Teen charged in Bloomfield fire

An 18-year-old is accused of setting an apartment fire in Bloomfield on Thursday morning.

Crews were called to a home on Woodland Avenue for reports of a fire.

All occupants got out safely, and two juveniles were sent to the hospital to be examined for smoke inhalation.

The apartment was condemned by the building department. It was learned that people staying in the apartment were there after being displaced by a fire in New Britain on Dec. 20.

The investigation revealed that there was a fire at the same apartment on Dec. 24, and there was minimal damage. The fire department determined the cause to possibly be from a cigarette, but an electrical cause had not been ruled out.

Following interviews, police said they arrested 18-year-old Isaiah Hellanbrand and charged him with arson and risk of injury to a minor.

More arrests are expected as police continue to look into the fire from Dec. 24.

