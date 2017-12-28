Waterbury tenants report heating issues amid deep freeze

Tenants in a Waterbury apartment complex are concerned about their heat (WFSB)

Tenants in a Waterbury apartment complex said they are having heating issues, as the state continues to be in a deep freeze.

Winifred Millette doesn’t have control over her heat at Villagewood Apartments in Waterbury.

Even with a space heater running in the living room, the temp still only read 62 degrees on Thursday.

“At 7 this morning, I looked at the thermometer (and it said) 62 degrees here, 54 degrees upstairs,” Millette said.

Next door, Rebecca Norman reached out to Channel 3 about her daughter and grandchildren’s apartment.

Right now they’re stuffing towels between the windows to keep the cold air out.

“The windows start freezing and it doesn’t matter how much heat you have in the house because the wind is coming through the windows through the door,” Norman said.

Both women have reached out to maintenance, but they said they are telling them there’s nothing wrong.

The property manager told Channel 3 that during the frigid temperatures, heating issues are a priority and they work their best to respond to every single call.

After that, maintenance went and checked on the building and a spokesperson said, “maintenance has sealed the resident’s windows and provided her with an extra heater for her comfort.”

Channel 3 also reached out to the Connecticut Housing and Urban Development and is waiting to hear back.

