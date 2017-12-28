Amid cold weather, preps for First Night Hartford are underway

First Night Hartford preparations are underway, even in the frigid temps (WFSB)

In just three days we'll be ringing in the new year, and while it won't be as cold as Thursday, it'll only be a few degrees better.

Many might be skipping the annual tradition if the forecast holds, but organizers of Hartford’s First Night said there's no need to do that.

“It's New England and we never know what to expect,” said Nicole Glander, event manager of First Night Hartford.

The extreme cold that's gripping our region seems to have come earlier than usual, and it won't release us from its clutches until after the calendar changes to 2018.

“It's been 37 degrees or it's been 17 degrees. There could be snow,” Glander said.

This is the 29th celebration in Hartford, and Glander said she’s prepared.

“The museums, churches, historic buildings all host a lot of performances, comedy, storytelling, live music, arts and crafts,” she said.

The family-friendly activities start in the early afternoon at Bushnell Park, and organizers are taking the weather into consideration when planning.

They say guests should expect to see many of opportunities to get warm as you wait for the fireworks.

“Lots of performances indoors as well as some outdoors,” Glander said.

On what's expected to be the coldest day of this stretch, many were still out enjoying the ice at Hartford’s Winterfest on Thursday, and they said they'll be back to ring in the new year.

“You got to make sure you bundle up really good. I don't feel no cold right now. I have like five sweaters on,” said Rachel Lane of Hartford.

The festivities will begin at 2 on New Year’s Eve and will take you all the way into 2018.

