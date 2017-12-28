Search for possible armed person in North Haven comes up short

North Haven police said they were searching for a person who is possibly armed on Thursday evening.

Police said they were looking for the person in the upper State Street area near Hartford Turnpike.

People were told to avoid the area.

About an hour later, police said they cleared the area and believe the person(s) they were looking for are no longer in the area.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious should contact 911.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.