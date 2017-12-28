Police searching for suspect after teen shot in New Haven

New Haven police are searching for a person who shot a teen twice on Thursday evening.

Police said the shooting happened around 7:19 p.m. in the area of Poplar and Clay Streets.

The victim, 19-year-old Joshua Santiago, of Hamden, was shot twice.

Police said the shooting happened during a possible robbery attempt.

Santiago was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he is in serious, but stable condition.

There is no description of the suspect at this point. Police said the suspect fled on foot.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call New Haven Police.

